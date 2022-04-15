‘Cheap shot at Ashwin?’: Yuvraj Singh blasted for last line of Jos Butter appreciation tweet during IPL 2022 match

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh heaped braised on Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler for his sportsman spirit in an IPL 2022 match against the Gujarat Titans at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. But the last part of Yuvraj's tweet irked fans on social media. While appreciating Buttler, India's two-time World Cup-winning cricketer said 'other players should learn from him, especially teammates'. This comment from Yuvraj did not go down well with the fans, who slammed the former swashbuckling left-hander.

Yuvraj's tweet was a result of Buttler's fielding effort in the 12th over of the GT innings. Jimmy Neesham dug one in short in the second ball of that over and GT captain Hardik Pandya pulled it with power. Buttler, standing at long-on, made good ground and put in the slide to stop the ball. But while he was getting up, his hands touched the boundary.

The England wicketkeeper-batter immediately signalled to the umpires that he was unsure and requested them to send it upstairs to the third umpire. Replays confirmed that Buttler's left hand touched the ropes before he could release the ball and Gujarat were awarded four runs.

Yuvraj took note of this and said: ""We still have gentleman in the game of cricket !!! @josbuttler other players should learn from him specially team mates !!"

But it was Yuvraj's 'teammates should learn' comment that made many of the fans believe that he was taking a 'cheap shot' at India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who is also a part of the Rajasthan Royals squad.

Here is how fans' reacted to Yuvraj's tweet on Buttler

We should just unfollow some 'superstars' post their retirement. Don't want to develop any hatred against them, whom we had respected so much. Let's just retire them from our memories as the ones who won us World Cup and many other memorable matches. — Anupam Singh (@Anupam_MaxFac) April 14, 2022

If he is referring to Ashwin, it’s just a cheap shot. Anyway Ashwin is doing the right thing and is a trendsetter. — Vikrant Naik (@vikrantnaik) April 14, 2022

specially his teammates.. this Ganguly batch is an incredibly jealous batch.. these guys doesn’t want ICT to go forward.. everything has to stop wit their achievements 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — rinaldo sudhan (@rinaldo7) April 14, 2022

What is the obsession people with Ashwin 😂



He's one of the smartest minds in the game and people can't cope with that — Nachiket Acharya (@nachiket2613) April 14, 2022

Why so much hate.

It takes time to earn respect but just moments to lose it. — Rohan Mali (@ro21_9) April 14, 2022

Ohk , Ashwin dropped him from the Punjab team when Ash was the captain of KXIP , hence this bitterness.

Keep doing it , keep spoiling your legacy 👋👋 — Cheeku (@Lost_guy01) April 14, 2022

Saltyness nahi jaega tum logo ka kabhi bhi , that's why you'll never be loved the way MS gets loved.

You could have appreciated Buttler without targeting Ashwin , but nahi

And Ashwin doesn't need your certificate to be a Gentlemen , he was one and he'll always be one... — Cheeku (@Lost_guy01) April 14, 2022

Ashwin has often been at the centre of spirit of cricket debate. He and Buttler have a not so fond history when the two had a fallout when the off-spinner, then playing for Punjab, had run Buttler out for backing up too much at the non-striker's end.

The two, however, have moved on and were also seen batting together in the RR chase on Thursday.

While Yuvraj's tweet had no mention of Ashwin or any other cricketer apart from an appreciation for Buttler, the former decorated cricketer found himself in the middle of a social media whirlwind.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans won the match easily to rise to the top of the points table with four wins in five matches. They beat the Royals by 37 runs with captain Hardik Pandya leading from the front with bat and ball.