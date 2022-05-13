'I even talked to Sachin sir about not getting too many chances': PBKS youngster reveals Tendulkar's crucial pep-talk

The Punjab Kings are among the contenders for a playoff spot in the 2022 Indian Premier League. The side is currently seventh in the IPL 2022 table with five wins in 11 matches, and all of their remaining three games are against the teams fighting for a top-4 spot – Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. While the RCB are fourth (14 points, with two games remaining), DC (12 points, 2 games remaining) and SRH (10 points, 3 games remaining) are fifth and sixth in the table respectively. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: After I failed in 2 games, Rishabh said 'Listen, you're a good player. Just relax': DC batter recalls Pant's support

The PBKS have been fairly inconsistent this season, but the Mayank Agarwal-led side would be aiming for a strong finish in the group phase to seal a playoff berth. In the ongoing season, the Kings have relied largely on experience with the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone performing among batters, while Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, and Sandeep Sharma producing significant performances among bowlers.

28-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma has been consistent for the side in the role; however, the side also has youngster Prabhsimran Singh in their roster, who has been patiently awaiting his turn for a regular run of appearances for the side in the past four seasons. The 21-year-old has made only six appearances for the side so far, and played in one game in the ongoing season of IPL (against SRH.)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video for the Punjab Kings' official YouTube account, Prabhsimran admitted that he also talked to batting great and current Mumbai Indians mentor Sachin Tendulkar for advice due to lack of opportunities.

“About not getting too many chances, I even talked to Sachin sir. He asked me the reason why I played this game in my childhood. I replied I enjoyed it. So he said, just continue enjoying it,” Prabhsimran said.

Furthermore, he revealed how Tendulkar explained his point to him.

“He said you should be thankful that you are getting the opportunity to go to the ground. And obviously, if you work on your process, you never know you might get the opportunity and when God might help you. It's just a matter of one game. Though consistent performances are important, you never know when you might get an opportunity. If you click once, you will get back-to-back matches. Then, it's in your hands to maintain your performance,” Prabhsimran recalled Tendulkar's advice.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON