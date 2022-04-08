IPL 2022, PBKS Predicted XI vs GT: Jonny Bairstow or Bhanuka Rajapaksa? Mayank Agarwal has a tough decision to make

IPL 2022 PBKS predicted XI vs GT: Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings made a strong start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign, defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore in a high-scoring encounter. However, the team failed to put up a similar show with the bat in the following contest against Kolkata Knight Riders and were bundled out for 137 in 18.2 overs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The franchise then stormed back to form in their third match against Chennai Super Kings and put up a top-notch show in both the departments of the game. With two wins from three matches, Punjab will look to build on to the momentum and put up a strong show against Gujarat Titans, who are yet to lose a match.

Ahead of the blockbuster clash, we take a look at the probable playing XI of Punjab Kings:

Shikhar Dhawan: The left-handed batter in all likelihood will open the innings for Punjab. He has been instrumental in giving good starts to the PBKS innings so far and would look to continue the same.

Mayank Agarwal: The team will not look to alter with the opening combination and Mayank, who has earlier expressed that he can share the middle-order responsibilities, might continue to kick-off things with Dhawan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | ‘Sir, please look for a private job’: Coach on PBKS star wanting to quit cricket in 2018

Jonny Bairstow: The wicketkeeper-batter, who has completed his quarantine, can come in at the three position.

Liam Livingstone: Apart player from Bairstow, another English player who'll surely be part of the playing XI will be Livingstone. The all-rounder is the leading run-scorer from their camp.

Raj Angad Bawa: The U-19 star is yet to make a mark but the franchise will stick with him for his all-round skills.

Shahrukh Khan: Another interesting prospect, who is yet to explode big in the tournament, will look to make a case for himself.

Odeon Smith: The tall all-rounder from West Indies has already showcased his power hitting abilities. In the opener against RCB, Smith had scored an unbeaten 25 off 8 deliveries as Punjab completed a 200-plus chase with an over to spare.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rahul Chahar: The spinner is the leading wicket-taker from the Punjab camp and has scalped six wickets from three matches.

Kagiso Rabada: The South Africa speedster will lead the bowling attack for Punjab.

Arshdeep Singh: The youngster has impressed most with his bowling and was retained by the franchise before the mega auction. However, this time around he has been slightly expensive. He can be the team's third seamer or he can also be seen sharing the new ball with Rabada.

Vaibhav Arora: Making his IPL debut against CSK, the 24-year-old was superb as he troubled the batters with the new ball. He will look to repeat the same against Titans.