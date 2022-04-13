IPL 2022, PBKS predicted XI vs MI: Punjab look to solve Mumbai jigsaw puzzle with a couple of changes

IPL 2022, PBKS predicted XI vs MI: Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings will look to bounce back on winning ways when they lock horns with Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League clash on Wednesday evening. The team have so far enjoyed a mixed campaign, winning two of the four matches they've played so far.

In the clash against Gujarat Titans, which Punjab lost by six wickets, the team were not up to the mark with the ball. Their opponent chased down a stiff 190-run target in the final ball of the contest, as both the seamers and spinners struggled.

Going into the clash, here's how the PBKS line-up look like against Mumbai Indians:

Mayank Agarwal: The captain will look to lead the team from the front. He was dismissed on 5 against Titans and will look to better his performance against Mumbai Indians.

Shikhar Dhawan: The left-handed opener batter produced decent performances in the four matches the franchise have played so far. He currently is the second-highest run-scorer from the Punjab camp.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa: The franchise might go back to their old tactics and include the Sri Lankan in their playing XI. He is in good form and has accumulated 83 runs so far in the campaign.

Jonny Bairstow: The England star has so far got only one opportunity to showcase his batting prowess, in which he was dismissed on 8. Going into the clash, Bairstow will surely look to go big, something which he is known for.

Liam Livingstone: He has so far been a star campaigner for Punjab and the franchise will hope the all-rounder to carry forward what he has been doing so far.

Jitesh Sharma: The wicketkeeper-batter has been striking the ball really well and will look forward to the opportunity against Mumbai.

Raj Angad Bawa: It might be time for the franchise to look back into Raj Angad Bawa, who can both strike and bowl some overs in the middle. He can come in place for Odean Smith, who has been equally poor.

Kagiso Rabada: The South Africa pacer has been spearheading the Punjab attack but he needs to improve on his economy. He has so far picked only four wickets in three matches.

Rahul Chahar: The spinner was expensive in the previous outing against Gujarat and will look to come back into his old rhythm. He has so far managed seven scalps from four outings.

Vaibhav Arora: It will be a tough choice between Vaibhav and Arshdeep Singh. But Vaibhav might get the preference over Arshdeep, considering he has not been in great form and leaked runs at an economy of over 8 runs per over.

Sandeep Sharma: The experienced pacer might come in place of young Arshdeep and share the new ball duties with Rabada.