IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange and Purple Cap: CSK keep playoffs hope alive; Du Plessis, Hasaranga make massive gains

It was a happy outing for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings as both the franchises secured resounding wins over their respective opponents in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League on Sunday. Royal Challengers Bangalore crushed Sunrisers Hyderabad by 67 runs, while MS Dhoni's CSK defeated Delhi Capitals by 91 runs. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

The win saw Bangalore move to 14 points from 12 matches, while CSK, who were languishing at the second-last position, jumped one spot and are now placed eighth on the table.

Updates points table after RCB vs SRH and CSK vs DC:

Updates points table after RCB vs SRH and CSK vs DC

Orange Cap:

The batting charts remains same at the top two position with Jos Buttler leading with 618 runs from 11 encounters. He is followed by KL Rahul.

Meanwhile, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, who played an unbeaten knock of 73 from 50 deliveries, rose to the third position among the leading run-scorers. He has scored 389 runs from 12 matches.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis rose to the third position among the leading run-scorers.

Purple Cap:

In-form RCB spinner Wanindu Hasaranga completed a five-wicket haul against SRH and his exploits has helped him climb to the second spot in the Purple Cap race. The Lankan bowler now has 21 wickets from 12 outings. Yuzvendra Chahal, who leads the charts, has 22 wickets from 11 matches.

RCB spinner Wanindu Hasaranga completed a five-wicket haul against SRH

Bottom-placed Mumbai Indians will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the clash on Monday evening.

