IPL 2022 Points table, Orange & Purple Cap: DC rise to 5th spot; David Warner makes significant jump in run-scoring list
cricket

IPL 2022 Points table, Orange & Purple Cap: DC rise to 5th spot; David Warner makes significant jump in run-scoring list

Following the win, Delhi Capitals moved to the fifth spot in the points table with five wins in 10 games, while SRH dropped to the sixth position
Delhi Capitals David Warner plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2022 match Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad(ANI)
Published on May 06, 2022 08:44 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Sunrisers Hyderabad's fall continued in the ongoing 2022 Indian Premier League as the former champions suffered their third straight loss on the trot after succumbing to a 21-run loss at the Brabourne Stadium against Delhi Capitals. And the third loss for the SRH was plotted by their former skipper David Warner, who scored an unbeaten 92 for Delhi before the bowlers restricted Hyderabad to 186 for 8. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

Here's how the IPL 2022 points table looks like after the DC vs SRH game…

Following the win, Delhi Capitals moved to the fifth spot in the points table with five wins in 10 games, while SRH, who stood at the second spot at least a week back, have now dropped to the sixth position with as many points as DC.

Watch: Umran Malik breaks his own record to script magnificent IPL history with 157kmph thunderbolt in DC game

IPL 2022 points table after DC vs SRH game (HT grab)
Orange Cap:

Against his former side, Warner smashed a 58-ball 92*, laced with 12 boundaries and three sixes as the Australia batter reached the fourth spot in the run-scoring list topped by Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler. Meanwhile, SRH batter Abhishek Sharma, who scored 7 off 6, slipped to the fifth spot. 

1. Jos Buttler (RR) - 588 runs

2. KL Rahul (LSG) - 451 runs

3. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) - 369 runs

4. David Warner (DC) - 356 runs

5. Abhishek Sharma (SRH) - 331 runs

Purple Cap:

Kuldeep Yadav's 1 for 40 against SRH saw him consolidate his position in the second spot in the wicket-taking list which is still topped by Rajasthan Royals bowler Yuzvendra Chahal, with 19 wickets. 

1. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 19 wickets

2. Kuldeep Yadav (DC) - 18 wickets

3. Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) - 17 wickets

4. T Natarajan (SRH) - 17 wickets

5. Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) - 16 wickets

