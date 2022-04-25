IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap: LSG move to 4th spot; KL Rahul stands second among run-getters

KL Rahul's love for batting against Mumbai Indians and the latter's form in the ongoing 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) suffered a similar fate as Lucknow Super Giants claimed a comprehensive 36-run win at the Wankhede Stadium. It was expected that a grand return for Mumbai Indians back home after three long years could change their fate in IPL 2022, but their poor run of form, both with the bat and ball, continued as they slumped to their eighth straight defeat this season. LSG skipper's identical score of 103 from eight days ago against MI helped the team finish with 168 for 6 before the bowlers stood up to restrict Mumbai to just 132 for 8. (IPL 2022 FULL COVERAGE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here's how the points table looks like after LSG vs MI game...

With their fifth win in IPL 2022, Lucknow moved to the fourth spot. They now have 10 points from eight games with a net run rate of +0.334. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, continue to stay at the bottom of the table.

WATCH: Krunal Pandya gives Kieron Pollard a bizarre send-off during LSG vs MI

IPL 2022 Points table after LSG vs MI game (HT grab)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Orange Cap:

Rahul's unbeaten 103 off 63, which was his second century in IPL 2022, fourth in his IPL career and sixth in T20 cricket, helped him take the second spot among run-getters. He now has scored 368 runs in eight matches at 61.33. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians youngster N Tilak Varma, who scored 38 off 27, moved to the fourth spot with 272 runs in eight matches.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list after LSG vs MI game (HT grab)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Purple Cap:

The top-5 of the Purple Cap list witnessed no change after match no. 37 of IPL 2022.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list after LSG vs MI game (HT grab)