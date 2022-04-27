IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap: RR go top after brilliant win over RCB; Buttler, Chahal retain top spots

The Rajasthan Royals produced a brilliant performance with the ball to register a 29-run victory over the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2022 Indian Premier League on Tuesday. Despite being restricted to a lowly score of 144/8 in 20 overs, the Royals' bowling attack – led by Kuldeep Sen (4/20) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/17) – folded the RCB at 115 with three deliveries remaining. It was yet another disappointing outing for former RCB captain Virat Kohli, who opened the innings for the first time in the season. Kohli's scratchy stay at the crease ended in the second over of the game when he was dismissed on 9. The RCB failed to recover from the early setbacks, eventually conceding their fifth loss of the season. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here's how the IPL 2022 points table looks like after RCB vs RR game…

With the win, Sanju Samson's side climbed to the top of the table with 12 points in eight games. The RR are ahead of Gujarat Titans, thanks to the former's higher Net Run Rate (NRR). Royal Challengers, meanwhile, have now dropped out of top-4 – currently placed at fifth spot with 10 points in nine matches.

IPL Points table. (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Orange Cap

It may have been a tough night for Jos Buttler with the bat as he was dismissed cheaply (8), but the Royals superstar remains firmly at the top of the run-scoring chart with 499 runs in the season so far. RCB captain Faf du Plessis remains fifth with 278 runs.

Orange Cap list. (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Purple Cap

Yuzvendra Chahal didn't take a wicket but holds his place at the top of the wicket-taking list, while RCB's Wanind Hasaranga climbed to fourth spot, thanks to his impressive figures of 2/23 in the game against RR. Another RCB bowler Josh Hazlewood also broke into the top-10 among wicket-takers as he took two wickets in the game. He is currently played ninth.

Purple Cap list (IPL)