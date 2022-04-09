IPL 2022, RCB vs MI Live Streaming: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live

IPL 2022, RCB vs MI Live Streaming: With three defeats in their first three games this season, five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians will need to fire in unison in a bod to aim for a turnaround in the season when they take on an upbeat Royal Challengers Bangalore side in an IPL 2022 game in Pune on Saturday. MI lost to Delhi Capitals by four wickets, Rajasthan Royals by 23 runs and Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets. They have had their share of individual brilliances, all in the batting department, but their bowling lacks the firepower. RCB, on the other hand, have won two out of their three games. Led by Faf du Plessis, RCB lost to Punjab Kings in their opener, but bounced back to beat KKR and Rajasthan. The team will now be boosted by the return of Glenn Maxwell. (FOLLOW: IPL 2022 Full Coverage)

Here is all you need to know about RCB vs MI IPL 2022 match live streaming

Where is the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians IPL 2022 match taking place?

The IPL 2022 match Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

At what time does the IPL 2022 match Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians begin?

The IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians begins at 7:30 PM IST on Friday (April 9). The toss for RCB vs MI will happen at 7:00 PM IST.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians IPL 2022 match?

The IPL 2022 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2022 match Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the RCB vs MI IPL 2022 match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.