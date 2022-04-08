IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant fined 12 lakh for Delhi Capitals' slow over rate vs Lucknow Super Giants

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant is not having the best of times in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. After another failure with the bat and DC's second defeat in the tournament in three matches, Pant was fined ₹12 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate against Lucknow Super Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

“The Delhi Capitals have been fined after they maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on April 7,” said IPL in an official release.

Pant got away with the minimum fine since it was the team's first offene related to slow over rate.

“As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant was fined ₹12 lakhs,” the release added.

A brilliant 80-run knock by Quinton de Kock and quick 10 runs by Ayush Badoni, guided Lucknow Super Giants to victory by 6 wickets in a last-over thriller.

"When the dew is like that you can't be complaining, as a batting unit we were 10-15 short. At the end Avesh and Holder pulled it back, credit to them. We were talking about giving 100 per cent till the last ball of the 40th over, no matter what happens [on his chat to the team before the start of the second innings]. The powerplay was fine, we didn't get any wicket, our spin attack did well in the middle overs but in the end we were 10-15 short," said Rishabh Pant in a post-match presentation.