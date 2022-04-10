IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant loses control of his bat, almost ends up throwing his wicket in rare fashion against KKR - WATCH

Prithvi Shaw and David Warner got Delhi Capitals off to a brilliant start after being invited to bat first by Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The opening added 93 runs for the opening wicket in less than 9 overs, before Varun Chakravarthy dismissed Shaw on 51.

Following his dismissal, skipper Rishabh Pant promoted himself up the batting order and started off with some stylish shots.

The wicketkeeper-batter maintained the same approach against Chakaravarthy but in doing so he almost ended up losing his wicket in a unique fashion.

IPL 2022: KKR vs DC LIVE score updates

The incident took place in the second delivery of the 11th over as Pant tried to sweep a tossed up ball by the spinner. While he made enough connection to send the ball to third man region for a four but in doing so he lost control of his bat.

However, Pant was fortunate enough that the bat didn't crash the stump on its way and instead flew over it. The video of the moment is already gaining traction on social media.

Meanwhile, Pant's stay in the middle came to an end on 27 off 14 balls after he was dismissed by Andre Russell. His 14-ball knock featured two 4s and the same number of 6s.