IPL 2022, RR predicted XI vs RCB: Rajasthan Royals look to solve 5th-bowler conundrum by reconsidering 29-year-old pacer

IPL 2022, RR predicted XI vs RCB: Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals are having a superb outing in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The team is filled with some of the best talents in both the departments of the game, which is evident by the performance they've put so far. They will now look to carry forward the same momentum, when they take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Tuesday evening. (IPL 2022 FULL COVERAGE)

However, despite the solid form, Rajasthan will definitely look to fill a few holes, which could prove to be crucial as the tournament has reached its midway stage. The batting front looks solid with Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler striking the ball at his will. However, the middle-order is yet to step up, although they have been tested very little. Even in the bowling front, the fifth bowling option have hurt Rajasthan at times, which has so far been overshadowed by some fine performance by Yuzvendra Chahal.

Ahead of the clash between RR and RCB, here is how the Rajasthan line-up could look like:

Jos Buttler: The star English batter has been in the form of his life. He has accumulated 491 runs from seven outings and the team will hope for another good start from him.

Devdutt Padikkal: Padikkal, who had a quiet outing so far, gave glimpses of returning back to form and scored an impressive 35-ball 54 against Delhi Capitals.

Sanju Samson: The wicketkeeper-batter has been putting up good cameos after being provided with a perfect platform by the openers.

Shubham Garhwal: With Riyan Parag struggling and Karun Nair scoring just 3 in the one inning he has played so far, Rajasthan can try Shubham Garhwal as the other option. The left-handed batter has the ability to strike the ball really well.

Shimron Hetmyer: Hetmyer too has been in fine form, helping his side finish big on multiple occasions.

Jimmy Neesham: With Obed McCoy struggling, something which was evident with the way he bowled the final over against Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan might reconsider to bring Neesham in place of him.

R Ashwin: Despite not being among as many wickets as Yuzvendra Chahal, the carrom-ball specialist has led the spin department with Samson saving the former for the latter stage of the innings.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The spinner holds the Purple Cap and will look to produce another fine performance for his unit.

Trent Boult: The Kiwi speedster has so far spearheaded the Rajasthan attack with the new ball and has managed to scalp seven wickets from six outings.

Prasidh Krishna: The Indian seamer has been in good form and has often provided the side with crucial breakthroughs in the middle-overs. He has so far picked 8 wickets from seven matches.

Navdeep Saini: The addition of Saini and Neesham will provide Sanju Samson with bowling options in aplenty. After an expensive start by McCoy in the previous match against Delhi, he was forced to introduce Riyan Parag, who was equally poor with the ball.