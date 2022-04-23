'I think coach didn't want to run on, but he was told to go': SA legend tears into Pant, DC for 'unacceptable' behavior

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) held their nerves to beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 15 runs in the 2022 Indian Premier League game on Friday. After posting a mammoth score of 222/2 in 20 overs, the Royals restricted Rishabh Pant's men to 207/8; however, the game was marred by controversy during the final over of the game when the Capitals dugout was left frustrated with an umpiring decision. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

Needing 36 off the final over, DC's Rovman Powell slammed three successive sixes off the first three deliveries. The third delivery of the over – a hip-high full-toss from Obed McCoy – was whacked by Rovman Powell for a six but the DC camp demanded it to be called a no-ball for height. It started with Kuldeep Yadav, who was at the non-striker's end, gesturing to the umpires to check for a possible no-ball on height. Powell joined in having a chat with the umpires too. But the umpires stood their ground, saying the delivery was legal.

Skipper Rishabh Pant then gestured for Powell and Kuldeep to come out while DC assistant coach Praveen Amre went into the playing arena.

While a host of former cricketers criticised DC's conduct throughout the drama that unfolded in the final over, former South Africa captain Shaun Pollock felt coach Amre didn't want to run to the field, and was instead “told” to do so.

“It wasn't the behavior that the game deserved, was it. At the backend, it looked like Pant was signaling the players to come off the field, which definitely at that stage, I would find unacceptable. Even the coach being sent on... I think Pravin Amre was probably not wanting to run on (to the field), but he was told he needed to go and have a word. It was uncalled for,” Pollock said on Cricbuzz.

“At the end of the day, we have to respect the umpire's decisions. There are a lot of decisions that are sent upstairs under the protocol. But on that occasion, it couldn't be sent because it wasn't a wicket. I just think they need to respect the umpire's decision.”

The former Proteas star further compared yesterday's incident to controversial behaviors in other sports like football and tennis.

"I think, when you watch a game of football or tennis, you think to yourself, 'those guys are behaving a bit iffy', and I think that was the case here,” said Pollock.