IPL 2022: Shimron Hetmyer leaves bubble temporarily to attend birth of first child in Guyana

Rajasthan Royals batter Shimron Hetmyer has left the bubble and will be travelling to Guyana, the franchise informed on Sunday morning. The Windies player, who has so proved to be a great asset to his side, is visiting Guyana for the birth of his first child. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

"We are helping him (Hetymer) in every way we can, and our best wishes are with him and his wife Nirvani," the Royals said on their official Twitter handle.

The batter will soon return and join the Rajasthan camp as the tournament enters its business end.

"We look forward to Shimron then returning to Mumbai, and resuming duties at the Royals for the remainder of our matches in IPL 2022," the franchise added.

Batting at a healthy average of 72.75, the 25-year-old has scored 291 runs from 11 outings.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan defeated Punjab Kings in their last league game and will now lock horns with Delhi Capitals in their next encounter.

Hetmyer had chipped in with a 16-ball 31 in the clash against Punjab, which featured three boundaries and two maximums, as Rajasthan chased down the 190-run target with two balls to spare.

The franchise are currently placed third on the points table with seven wins from eleven matches.

