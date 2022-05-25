Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Shoaib Akhtar's record in danger': Speedometer gaffe shows R Ashwin bowl a delivery at 131.6 kph, Twitter shocked

What transpired during the IPL 2022 Qualifier between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals left everyone puzzled. The speedometer showed R Ashwin bowling a delivery at, wait for it, 131.6 kph.
Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates a wicket. (ANI)
Published on May 25, 2022 07:40 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

There has been a constant question mark over the use of technology in this edition of the Indian Premier League. Ultra-Edge have picked edges that didn't exist and vice-versa while on one instance, there was no DRS available due to a power failure. If that wasn't enough, what transpired during the IPL 2022 Qualifier between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals left everyone puzzled. The speedometer showed R Ashwin bowling a delivery at, wait for it, 131.6 kph.

Yes, you read that right. In the eighth over of the Titans innings, Ashwin bowled a ball at his normal speed, which must have been around the 85-95 kph-mark. But surprisingly, the speedometer showed the ball to be bowled at over 130 kph, which Matthew Wade glided away for a single. Sure enough, users on Twitter were quick to spot the glaring error and expressed their opinions on the gaffe.

This wasn't the first time at the speedometer messed up. During the match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, the piece of technology reported a delivery from Kuldeep Yadav to be at 116 kph. Kuldeep has often varied his pace and added speed to his deliveries, but the maximum he has stretched it is in the early 100s.

