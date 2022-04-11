'Even as captain, I can't figure out how to set field for him': Shreyas Iyer heaps huge praise on 22-year-old India star

Delhi Capitals produced an impressive outing in the game against the Kolkata Knight Riders, securing a 44-run victory to climb to the sixth position in the Indian Premier League table. After being invited to bat first, the Capitals put a massive score of 215/5 – the highest in the current season so far – with David Warner (61) and Prithvi Shaw (51) slamming half-centuries in the top order. Towards the death overs, Axar Patel (22*) and Shardul Thakur (29*) displayed impressive power-hitting skills to take DC's score past the 200-run mark. (Follow IPL Coverage)

Shaw, in particular, has been impressive for the Capitals this season so far, registering scores of 38, 10, 61, and 51 in his first four innings of the tournament. On Sunday, Shaw was at his brutal best again, as he slammed seven fours and two sixes en route to his 29-ball half-century knock against the Knight Riders.

Such was Shaw's aggression in the innings that KKR captain Shreyas Iyer was left clueless over the field placements for the young opener! The Knight Riders skipper admitted that he couldn't “figure out” how to set the field for Shaw.

“Prithvi Shaw is a type of batsman who can change the game in the powerplay. I've played with him before, obviously. He hits the good shots and even as a captain, I can't figure out how to set the field for him,” Iyer said in the post-match press conference.

Iyer also stated that Shaw doesn't go big against the spinners, and that is why the KKR captain decided to bring the likes of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy early in the game.

“Prithvi is someone who doesn't go really big against spinners. Since he got a really good start, I tried to restrict the momentum that they got. I thought Varun and Sunil are really experienced bowlers, and they could have restricted at that point of time and give us a good hold,” said Iyer.