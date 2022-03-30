Twitter flooded with David Warner memes after SRH register massive unwanted record in IPL history during loss against RR

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had a poor start to their season on Tuesday when the side faced a huge 61-run loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Pune. The Kane Williamson-led side, which finished at the bottom of the table in the previous season, dished out a largely uninspired performance with the team conceding 210/6 after opting to bowl. In the run-chase, SRH were reeling at 37/5 in 10.2 overs and were starting at a humiliating defeat before Aiden Markram (57*) and Washington Sundar (40) steered the side to a respectable finish.

Chasing 211 to win, SRH faced an early setback when the side lost captain Williamson on 3 in the second over of the innings.

Rahul Tripathi (0) and Nicholas Pooran (0) departed without adding to the total as Sunrisers registered a massive unwanted record in the history of the Indian Premier League.

The side put 14/3 at the end of the Powerplay (first six overs), which is the joint-lowest score in IPL. Incidentally, RR had held the record so far with 14/2 in six overs against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, way back in 2009.

Here's the list of the lowest scores in powerplay:

Lowest scores in Powerplay in IPL.(Sportz Interactive)

As the SRH registered their name in the unwanted feat, the fans on Twitter remembered David Warner, the stylish Australian opener who had a fall-out with the Sunrisers team management last season.

Warner was first dropped from the side during the first phase of the season in India, and was later stripped of his captaincy ahead of the second phase in the UAE. The Aussie opener wasn't played in SRH's matches during the final phase of the group stage, and was subsequently released by the franchise ahead of the mega auction.

Warner was bought by the Delhi Capitals for INR 6.25 crore.

SRH will next face tournament debutants Lucknow Super Giants on April 4. RR, meanwhile, will return to action on Saturday when they meet Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.