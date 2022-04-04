IPL 2022, SRH vs LSG Live Streaming: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live

IPL 2022, SRH vs LSG Live Streaming: Sunrisers Hyderabad will have a task cut out when they take on an upbeat Lucknow Super Giants in match no.12 of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Navi Mumbai on Monday. SRH had suffered a 61-run loss against Rajasthan Royals in their campaign opener earlier last week.

Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, bounced back strongly after a loss to Gujarat Titans in their season opener to beat the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by successfully chasing down a mighty 211.

SRH will have more to worry heading into the game after a poor show against the Royals. Barring Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the entire bowling attack looked to struggle while their batting looked cagey as well. Aiden Markram and Washington Sundar were the only positives from their batting department.

Here is all you need to know about SRH vs LSG IPL 2022 match live streaming

Where is the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2022 match taking place?

The IPL 2022 match Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

At what time does the IPL 2022 match Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants begin?

The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants begins at 7:30 PM IST on Monday (April 4). The toss for SRH vs LSG will happen at 7:00 PM IST.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2022 match?

The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2022 match Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the SRH vs LSG IPL 2022 match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.