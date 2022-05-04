IPL 2022: Ranchi boy Sushant Mishra added to Sunrisers Hyderabad squad as replacement for Saurabh Dubey

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have roped in Sushant Mishra as a replacement for medium pacer Saurabh Dubey in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Dubey has sustained an injury on his back and has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

His replacement Sushant Mishra, is a young 21-year old left-arm medium pacer from Ranchi. He has played four first-class matches and picked 13 wickets.

He will join SRH at the price of ₹20 Lakh.

The Kane Williamson-led unit, which finished at the bottom of the points table in the previous edition, kicked-off the campaign on a slow note, losing their first two matches. However, they soon returned to winning ways and won five matches on the trot, before going down twice in their previous two encounters.

They are currently placed fourth on the points table, with five wins from nine encounters.

Apart from Dubey, the franchise are also fretting over Washington Sundar's availability, who injured his bowling hand in the previous encounter against Chennai Super Kings.

The all-rounder was earlier forced to sit out for three matches due to split webbing in his bowling hand before making a comeback against Gujarat Titans.

"It's very unfortunate that he had a knock on the same hand were he split his webbing. It had healed completely but he re-injured that area, it's not injured to the point that he needs it re-stitched," Moody said at the post-match presentation.

"But unfortunately, it wasn't in a state were he could bowl. It really did have an impact on for us in that early phase of bowling, given he has such a critical bowler for us," he added.

