Warner comes up with classic one liner on Kohli's lean patch, shares unexpected advice for former RCB captain

After enduring a torrid time in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli showed glimpses of returning back to form in the previous encounter against Gujarat Titans. He scored his first half-century of the season, which came after nine matches, and the 33-year-old will look to carry forward the momentum as the tournament proceeds. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

As Kohli struggles to find his lost mojo, many active and ex-cricketers have been shared their views regarding the dip in his form. Star Australia and Delhi Capitals opener David Warner is the latest member to join the debate.

The 35-year-old feels Kohli should stick to basics and passed a least expected advise for the Indian.

"Have a couple more kids and enjoy love! The form is temporary and the class is permanent so you don't lose that. It happens to every single player in the world," Warner told Sports Yaari.

"It doesn't matter how good a player you are, you're always going to have these ebbs and flows. Sometimes the ebb is a long way before you get back up there. Stick to the basics," he added.

Batting at an average of just over 20, Kohli has only managed to accumulate 186 runs in 10 innings, which also include two golden ducks.

