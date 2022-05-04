IPL 2022 Live Score, RCB vs CSK: Virat Kohli in focus as Royal Challengers Bangalore meet MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings
- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2022 Live Score: Faf du Plessis' RCB will be aiming to revive their fortunes when they face MS Dhoni-led CSK later tonight. Find RCB vs CSK Live Updates here.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2022 Live Score: The Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aiming to bring their campaign back in track after enduring three-successive defeats in the 2022 Indian Premier League when the side takes on the Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday. The CSK made a strong comeback in their previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, as Mahendra Singh Dhoni returned as captain of the side and steered the Super Kings to a 13-run victory. This was CSK's third victory in the tournament and even though the side faces an uphill task to qualify for the playoffs, the franchise's fans will hoping for a miraculous turnaround under Dhoni. The RCB team management, meanwhile, will hope for an improved batting performance from the side when they face CSK.
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 04, 2022 05:13 PM IST
RCB vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2022: Glenn Maxwell's poor run
23, 12, 0, 33 -- these are Maxwell's score in his last four games for the RCB. Even as Maxwell's 18-ball 33 was a positive -- considering his low run of scores, the RCB would be hoping for a bigger contribution from their star no.4 batter.
-
May 04, 2022 05:10 PM IST
RCB vs CSK Live Updates, IPL 2022: When both sides met the last time..
Chennai Super Kings had registered their first win of the season when they last met the RCB. Batting first, CSK put on a mammoth score of 216/4, and then restricted the RCB to 193/9.
Spinner Maheesh Theekshana had registered figures of 4/33 in the game.
-
May 04, 2022 05:07 PM IST
RCB vs CSK IPL 2022 Live Score: Ruturaj Gaikwad at MCA Stadium, Pune
Interestingly, both of Gaikwad's half-centuries this season have come at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Will he turn up against his former opening partner Faf du Plessis' RCB tonight?
-
May 04, 2022 05:04 PM IST
RCB vs CSK Live Updates IPL 2022: Ruturaj's splendid return to run-scoring
One of CSK's main concerns had been Ruturaj Gaikwad's inconsistent runs in the season. Gaikwad had registered only one half-century in the season until the last game, where he fell only one run short of a well-deserved century.
Gaikwad, alongside New Zealand's Devon Conway (85* off 55 balls), forged a 182-run partnership for the first wicket, eventually steering CSK's score to 202/2.
-
May 04, 2022 05:01 PM IST
RCB vs CSK Live Score IPL 2022: Can Jadeja shine against RCB?
Ravindra Jadeja has been fairly disappointing with his performances in the IPL so far. However, with no pressure of leadership, Jadeja will be aiming to finding his groove when he takes on the RCB – a side against whom the all-rounder enjoys an excellent record (26 wickets in 29 games).
-
May 04, 2022 04:57 PM IST
RCB vs CSK Live Updates, IPL 2022: RCB's top-order a issue
A top-heavy batting order hasn't reaped rewards for the RCB so far. While Kohli's form is naturally been an issue, Faf du Plessis has remained incredibly inconsistent. Glenn Maxwell, meanwhile, has been a pale shadow of his previous season's performances so far.
-
May 04, 2022 04:54 PM IST
RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score, IPL 2022: ‘Stick to basics’
Australia's David Warner, who is playing for the Delhi Capitals, also had an advice for Kohli.
"Have a couple more kids and enjoy love! The form is temporary and the class is permanent so you don't lose that. It happens to every single player in the world," Warner told SportsYaari.
"It doesn't matter how good a player you are, you're always going to have these ebbs and flows. Sometimes the ebb is a long way before you get back up there. Stick to the basics," he added.
-
May 04, 2022 04:50 PM IST
IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK Live Updates: Faf du Plessis on Kohli
CSK captain Faf du Plessis was relieved with Virat Kohli's half-century in the previous game.
"That was a huge step in the right direction (on Kohli scoring runs). Cricket is a massive game of confidence and it'll be huge. To get a solid fifty, it's big for him and for us, something that we can take forward," said Faf.
-
May 04, 2022 04:47 PM IST
RCB vs CSK Live, IPL 2022: Eye on Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli has been going through a rough patch with the bat and even as he slammed a half-century in the side's previous game against Gujarat Titans, the pace of his innings came under a significant scanner.
Kohli scored 58 off 53 deliveries and RCB will be hoping for a brisk start from their former captain.
-
May 04, 2022 04:44 PM IST
RCB vs CSK Live Match Today, IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings rejuvenated under Dhoni
Last week, the CSK made a shock announcement a day before their game against SRH, when Ravindra Jadeja announced his decision to step down as captain of the side. MS Dhoni was reinstated as the skipper and made a winning start, beating the high-flying SRH by 13 runs.
Can Dhoni keep CSK alive in race for playoffs?
-
May 04, 2022 04:41 PM IST
RCB vs CSK Live Updates, IPL 2022: RCB eye ending a disappointing run
Faf du Plessis' men come into this game after enduring a hat-trick of losses to SRH, RR and GT respectively. Against CSK, the RCB will be hoping for a change in fortunes, as another loss could potentially hurt their chances for a playoff qualification.
-
May 04, 2022 04:37 PM IST
RCB vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2022: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of RCB vs CSK IPL 2022 match. While the RCB will be aiming to revive their fortunes, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will look to build upon the momentum after the win against SRH in their previous game.
Watch: Glenn Maxwell's reaction to Virat Kohli's six at RCB nets is pure gold
- Glenn Maxwell decided to take to the stands and experience what it is like to watch RCB train as a fan during their nets session ahead of their game against Chenna
IPL 2022 Live Score, RCB vs CSK: Eyes on Kohli as Bangalore meet Dhoni's Chennai
- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2022 Live Score: Faf du Plessis' RCB will be aiming to revive their fortunes when they face MS Dhoni-led CSK later tonight. Find RCB vs CSK Live Updates here.
'His actions were in the nature of threat and intimidation': BCCI on Boria ban
- The BCCI issued a detailed statement over the ban on journalist Boria Majumdar.
'India made Shankar bat at 4 and replaced him with Pant': Yuvraj on 2019 WC loss
- Former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has blamed 'lack of proper planning' as the reason behind India's ouster in the 2019 World Cup, saying that the inexperienced middle order is what hurt Virat Kohli and his team.
BCCI slaps Boria Majumdar with two-year ban for intimidating Wriddhiman Saha
'Many IPL teams had opportunity to buy me but they didn’t believe in me': Kohli
- Virat Kohli, who has been a part of RCB since the inception of IPL back in 2008, said many franchises had the opportunity to pick him but nobody backed him at the start of his career or had belief in his abilities like the way RCB did.
David Warner opens up on facing Sunrisers Hyderabad for the first time
- David Warner will be facing his former team Sunrisers Hyderabad, whom he led to their only title in 2016.
ICC Annual Rankings: India extend lead at the top in T20 standings
- India extended their lead at the top of the T20 rankings but the gap between them and top-placed Australia in the Test rankings has increased to nine points.
'Story of his career in last 2-3 years. Has talent but…': Jadeja on GT batter
- IPL 2022: Despite enduring a loss, Gujarat Titans are still at the top of the points table but their 8-wicket loss to Punjab Kings has thrown open a few questions for Hardik Pandya and the team management.
IPL 2022 Live Streaming RCB vs CSK: When and where to watch Match 49
- IPL 2022 Live Streaming, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for the Indian Premier League Match today between RCB and CSK.
'Prof.' Ashwin plays chess with Jaiwsal, India's chess federation reacts
- The Rajasthan Royals shared a video of Ravichandran Ashwin playing chess with Yashasvi Jaiswal.
'When Dhoni took the leash off, Jadeja couldn't set field in pressure situation'
- Reacting to the Dhoni-Jadeja captaincy juggle, former Australia spinner Brad Hogg expressed his concerns over CSK's future leadership. Hogg said Jadeja struggled when Dhoni decided to leave him on his own.
After 3 decades, Sunil Gavaskar returns unused Mumbai plot
'I'm the 2nd best bowler in team. Babar knows I'm a fighter, and he supports me'
- The fast bowler has been criticised for his recent string of performance and while the Pakistan quick does admit that he has been underwhelming, the 27-year-old is confident of a strong comeback.
IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap after GT vs PBKS
- IPL 2022: Punjab Kings ended Gujarat Titans' winning run in emphatic fashion, beating them by eight wickets with four overs in hand.