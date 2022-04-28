'Take him when India goes to England for one-off Test, limited-overs series': Gavaskar's huge praise for SRH superstar

The game between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad produced a magnificent finish with the former making a stellar comeback to register a five-wicket victory at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. Chasing a 196-run target, the Titans required 22 off the final over to win the game, and the duo of Rahul Tewatia (40*) and Rashid Khan (31*) smashed four sixes among them against Marco Jansen to seal a memorable victory for the Titans. The Hardik Pandya-led side not only spoiled Sunrisers Hyderabad's party with the win, but also laid to waste Umran Malik's incredible effort with the ball. IPL 2022 Coverage

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Spoke to Brian Lara and he said, 'How good is this guy?': Swann backs SRH player to 'become one of IPL's best batters'

The Sunrisers speedster took a five-wicket haul in the game and helped SRH reduce the Titans to 140/5 at the end of 16 overs; however, Rashid and Tewatia held their nerve to steer the side to victory. Regardless, Malik's sensational outing earned him the player of the match award and former India captain Sunil Gavaskar insisted that the speedster should be on the flight to England when India take on the side in a one-off Test, three T20Is and as many ODIs.

“The next for him, I think is the Indian team. He might not play in the XI because India have got Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav. So, he might not play. But just traveling with his group, traveling with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, sharing the dressing room with them.. just look what is going to happen to him!” Gavaskar said on Star Sports after the game.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Take him when India goes to England for the one-off Test match and the one-dayers and T20.”

When fellow commentator and former England captain Kevin Pietersen observed that “accuracy” was one of Malik's strengths, Gavaskar agreed.

“Accuracy, yes. Speed is there but when you bowl with that speed, you can spray the ball here and there. But he is bang on all the time,” Gavaskar said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON