Spoke to Brian Lara and he said, 'How good is this guy?': Swann backs SRH player to 'become one of IPL's best batters'

The Sunrisers Hyderabad entered IPL 2022 as a team not many backed and put their faith in. In fact, barring Kane Williamson, the unit has no star power, but when has IPL been about it? That SRH have put up a fantastic show with five wins from eight matches has been because of the little contributions from everyone from top to bottom that they have impressed so far. The pace bowling trio of Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Marco Jansen have constantly picked wickets through the course of the innings and the mix of young and experienced batters have scored runs, such as Abhishek Sharma, who has scored two half-centuries and has given SRH the start the team desired. (Also Read: Uncapped Shashank Singh smokes Lockie Ferguson for hat-trick of sixes in SRH's last over, impresses India legend)

On Wednesday, it was the uncapped Shashank Singh who clobbered Lockie Ferguson for a hat-trick of sixes in the final over of SRH innings. This was after half-centuries from Sharma and Aiden Markram had already set the platform. The one person who had an off day though was Rahul Tripathi, the busy batter has played handy knocks of 71, 44 and a couple of 30-plus scores. Tripathi has already scored 228 runs from eight innings at an average of 45.60 and former England spinner Graeme Swann has said that he is being viewed by none other than the great Brian Lara as a fine talent.

"He has been brilliant. I spoke to Brian Lara the other day and he said, 'This guy, Tripathi, how good is he?' When Lara is you coach and he says check this dude out, you've got to look closer. He's been amazing to watch. We've always known his talent and has the ability to be the best three batsmen in the IPL and he's doing that this year. It's great to watch," Swann told Cricket.com

Tripathi couldn’t quite get going against Gujarat Titans but his 10-ball 16 comprised one sixes and two fours he hit off Mohammed Shami’s third over. Shami, who had picked up an early wicket in his second over, was smoked over sweeper cover, and drilled twice on the off-side before the GT pacer got his man. He picked one straight on to Tripathi’s pads and although the umpire declared it not out, Shami referred it upstairs and the decision was overturned.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON