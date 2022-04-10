IPL: Umesh Yadav hits Prithvi Shaw with a deadly bouncer; ball hits helmet and races away for four - WATCH

Prithvi Shaw provided Delhi Capitals with a perfect start in the Indian Premier League clash against Kolkata Knight Riders. He along with David Warner added 93 runs for the opening wicket as Delhi posted 215/5 after being invited to bat first.

Shaw, who scored a superb 34-ball 61 in the previous encounter against Gujarat Titans, carried forward his fine form and completed consecutive half-centuries. He was eventually dismissed on 51 off 29 balls by Varun Chakravarthy.

Shaw kicked-off his innings with a 10-ball over against Umesh Yadav, who then tried to disturb his rhythm in the following over with a barrage of short deliveries.

In doing so Yadav knocked Shaw on his helmet as the pace behind the ball helped it raced away towards the fine-leg fence.

The incident took place in the fifth delivery of the third over. Here is the video:

Apart from Shaw, his opening partner Warner too had a good outing. The left-handed Aussie batter 61 off 45 balls, which featured six 4s and two 6s.

In response, KKR got off to a decent start but lost both the openers Venkatesh Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane inside the powerplay overs.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana kept KKR in the hunt as the former slammed a half-century. However, wickets in regular intervals cost KKR the match as they were bundled out for 171 in 19.4 overs.