'If you're not getting opportunities, how will you prove yourself?': India senior eyes white-ball comeback with IPL 2022

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League begins later today when Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders face Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai. It will be a rematch of the previous year's final, where then-CSK captain MS Dhoni had led the team to fourth IPL title, securing a 27-run victory. Ahead of the current season, the Chennai franchise confirmed that all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja would be taking over the leadership role from Dhoni in the team.

Also read: 'When your mind is only running in one direction, you can tend to lose joy': Kohli opens up on leaving RCB captaincy

The Knight Riders, like all other franchises in the tournament, enter with a revamped squad. Shreyas Iyer, whom KKR bought for INR 12.25 crore in the mega auction preceding the tournament, was named the captain of the side. Among other senior Indian figures also include Umesh Yadav, who is one of the side's Test regulars.

However, the emergence of Mohammed Siraj has forced Umesh to sidelines in the Test squad over the past year. The senior pacer last played a white-ball international game in 2019; but even with his lack of appearances over the past few years, the 34-year-old Indian fast bowler has insisted that he wants to make a comeback in the white-ball formats with consistent performances in the IPL.

“This is a great thing that happened to me that I joined KKR again. I am hoping to play as many games for KKR as possible and send out a message that I am a white-ball cricketer too. If I do well, I am sure the selectors will look at me and give me the chance once again in limited-overs cricket,” Umesh told the Times of India.

“I am hopeful of making the cut for the T20 World Cup this year and next year’s ODI World Cup as well,” he added. Umesh further said that he doesn’t want to be tagged as a red-ball specialist and wants to prove that he can play white-ball games as well."

The Indian fast bowler further said that he won't be able to prove himself if he is not “getting opportunities.”

“We need opportunities and chances in white-ball cricket to perform. So, there won’t be any specific perception and players are not tagged as red-ball or white ball specialists. If you are not getting opportunities in white ball cricket, how will you prove yourself?,” said Umesh.