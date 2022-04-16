'He can easily take out Asian batters in Australia': Ex-Pakistan captain wants India to try Umran Malik in T20 World Cup

The Indian Premier League 2022 saw an emergence of a number of young players across multiple franchises. With the addition of two new sides to the tournament, a lot of youngsters are getting opportunities to showcase their talent and one of them is Sunrisers Hyderabad's Umran Malik, who drew attention for his incredible pace. Umran made his IPL debut last year but the 22-year-old bowler is making consistent appearances for the franchise in the current season, having played in all of SRH's first five matches.

Also read: Watch: Dale Steyn jumps out of his seat, hugs Muralitharan after Umran Malik castles Shreyas Iyer with scorching yorker

On Friday, Umran Malik produced a scintillating performance against Kolkata Knight Riders, as he registered figures of 2/27 in four overs, having dismissed their captain Shreyas Iyer with a brilliant yorker before Sheldon Jackson cheaply as well.

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif spoke in detail about Umran's performance in the game and insisted that India need to give an opportunity to the speedster before the T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in Australia later this year.

“After the IPL, they will start preparing for the international matches again. We have an Asia Cup and then the World Cup. They will have to try him out in one of them. On the bouncy pitches of Australia, he can easily take out the Asian batters, whether they're from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan, or whoever India plays. Maybe the Aussies could play him,” Latif said on his official YouTube channel.

Latif further added that batters aren't “used to” facing speeds in excess of 150+ kph nowadays, which gives Umran an edge over others.

“He could be a very useful bowler there. Because batsmen aren't used to facing such fast bowling nowadays. Most fast bowlers have now dropped in in terms of speeds; you look at Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins… Shaheen Afridi swings the ball really well but he clocks in the range of 145 kph. Haris is there but his bouncer isn't as effective as he is with his fuller length,” said Latif.

“In future, Umran can make a big name for himself with the white ball.”