Watch: Dale Steyn jumps out of his seat, hugs Muralitharan after Umran Malik castes Shreyas Iyer with a scorching yorker

It is always fun watching a fast bowler on song, and when they can clock speeds above 145+ kph regularly, it provides for excellent viewing. India's 22-year-old speedster Umran Malik dished out an entertaining 10th over of the Kolkata Knight Riders innings during the 25th match of the Indian Premier League on Friday, which ended with the dismissal of the side's captain Shreyas Iyer with a magnificent yorker. (Follow IPL Coverage)

Noticing that Iyer is shuffling across the pitch, Malik nailed in a perfect yorker to cut short the Knight Riders captain's innings on 28. The KKR had lost early wickets in the game after being invited to bat, but Iyer, alongside Nitish Rana, were rebuilding the innings before Malik's lethal delivery sent the KKR skipper back to pavilion.

Watch:

Dale Steyn's reaction to Umran Malik's yorker to Shreyas Iyer is 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZtYjiI6pqt — ChaiBiscuit (@Biscuit8Chai) April 15, 2022

Earlier, Dale Steyn had praised Umran Malik during a Q&A session on Twitter, insisting that the youngster has huge potential and that he could be the next big thing, given he adds variations to his bowling.

“Never lose pace. Anyone can bowl 130/135,” Steyn said about Umran Malik when a fan asked the former South African speedster on his advice to the youngster.

“But yes, some variety in his skills will take him a long way forward.”

Earlier, SRH captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to field against Kolkata Knight Riders in match 25 of the IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium.

The Sunrisers made a solid start to the game, with Marco Jansen dismissing KKR's debutant Aaron Finch early in the innings. T Natarajan, then, picked two quick wickets of Venkatesh Iyer (6) and Sunil Narine (6) to put the Knight Riders in trouble before Iyer and Rana stitched a 39-run stand.

The SRH had made a poor start to the 2022 IPL campaign with two successive losses (to Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants, but turned things around with back-to-back wins over Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans