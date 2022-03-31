IPL 2022: ‘This guy is an India player’ - Shastri's bold prediction for youngster; tells selectors to 'keep him in mix'

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri reserved high praise for young Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik, terming him a future India player. Shastri's comments came after Malik finished with 2 for 39 in the side's opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 against Rajasthan Royals. The right-arm seamer from Jammu and Kashmir made heads turn by clocking speeds of 150 km/h regularly in the three matches that he played in the last IPL. The interests around him grew further when he travelled with the Indian team as a net bowler and gained experience.

To make matters even more interesting, Malik was among the three cricketers along with Kane Williamson and Abdul Samad to be retained by SRH ahead of the mega auction this year.

Shastri, who was the Team India head coach when Malik travelled with the Indian side, said if handled with care and communicated clearly then Malik can be an India prospect.

"I like his attitude. This kid can only learn. He didn't have his share of luck when an outside edge went over the slips. But I think this guy is the talent. He's got pace. If he hits the right areas, he's gonna trouble a lot of batters. It's about handling him properly, the messages that you give him while speaking to him. There's no doubting his potential. This guy is an India player," Shastri said on Star Sports.

"He's someone who should be handled with care. With him, the communication part is very important. And he should be kept in the mix so that he doesn't go out of the radar," the former India all-rounder added.

Shastri also suggested the BCCI to manage Malik's training by keeping him in the NCA so that the selectors can keep a close watch on the youngster.

"He has to be around the National Cricket Academy then the 'A' team. The selectors have to keep a close watch on him and keep him in the mix as much as they can. With this Covid thing still persisting, you need net bowlers and/or an extending party to travel with the team, I would keep him there," Shastri added.