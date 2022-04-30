Virat Kohli bemused at umpire's decision after Anuj Rawat's wicketkeeping error against Gujarat Titans - Watch

Virat Kohli has got a reputation for wearing his heart on his sleeve. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper doesn't hold back from showing his emotions and he was his usual self on the field against Gujarat Titans on Saturday. An animated Kohli walked straight to the on-field officials to discuss a no-ball call involving wicketkeeper Anuj Rawat. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It all happened in the ninth over of the innings bowled by Shahbaz Nadeem. The Titans opener Shubman Gill was adjudged out before he reviewed the decision in no time. The Ultra Edge didn't detect any spike but keeper Rawat had his gloves in front of the stumps, leading to the umpire signalling for a free-hit to the Titans.

Kohli was quick to have a word with the umpire over the no-ball decision before Gill rubbed salt in the wound with a six off the free-hit. Shahbaz, however, had the last laugh as he trapped the batter on the very next delivery. Gill perished after scoring 31 from 28 deliveries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Kohli got rid of his lean batting patch by scoring his maiden half-century of the season. He hit 58 off 53 deliveries after a string of low scores, including two golden ducks in the 10-team competition.

Kohli teamed up with Rajat Patidar, who made 52, to put on 99 runs for the second wicket and keep the scoreboard ticking. The Brabourne Stadium was buzzing when the star batter raised his bat after scoring the first fifty in 15 innings.

"Everybody likes it. See what it means to India, see what it means to IPL," former England batter Kevin Pietersen said on commentary. "It means a hell of a lot to Virat who has been down in the dumps. He has practised hard and tried to keep things simple."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kohli, 33, previously had scores of 41 not out, 12, 5, 48, 1, 12, 0, 0, 9, and his torrid IPL season was a major talking point in the cricket fraternity. Kohli's 43rd fifty and Patidar's maiden IPL half-century was followed by Glenn Maxwell's quick-fire 33 helped Bangalore reach 170/6 in 20 overs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON