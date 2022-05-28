"Kohli doesn't play that shot. Patidar played it and got a 4': Ex-RCB star makes unique observation on Virat's struggles

The Royal Challengers Bangalore were knocked out of the 2022 Indian Premier League on Friday, when they faced a seven-wicket loss to the Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. Jos Buttler (106*) slammed a terrific hundred as the Royals chased down a 158-run target with 11 balls to spare. The defeat marked RCB's 15th-successive season without an IPL title, as they remain one of the only three sides (other being Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals) among the original eight to not lift the trophy. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

RCB did have a number of positives in the season, but their season was marred by Virat Kohli's poor run. The former RCB captain scored only 341 runs in 16 innings in the 2022 edition, and was dismissed on merely 7 off eight deliveries in the Qualifier 2, which marked his final appearance in the season.

Kohli was dismissed in the second over of the match by Prasidh Krishna, as he nicked a short delivery outside-off for an easy catch to wicketkeeper Sanju Samson. Kohli played a lazy waft of his backfoot but couldn't time the delivery, as a faint edge carried to the keeper.

Former wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel spoke in detail about the dismissal, and made an interesting observation about his technique.

“When you talk about his dismissal (in Qualifier 2), it happens when you get over-anxious. When you haven't scored a lot of runs, you want to feel the ball onto the bat. A big concern for him is that he doesn't play the cut shot. That is a big concern, especially when there's bounce,” Parthiv said on Cricbuzz.

The former RCB wicketkeeper-batter also referred to a cut shot from Rajat Patidar in the same innings, which didn't find the middle of the bat but had a thick enough edge to travel to the boundary.

“He can swing his bat hardly, but then, it's just his technique that he doesnt' play the cut shot. After him, Rajat Patidar played a cut shot, found an edge and he got a four behind the stumps,” said Parthiv further.

