IPL 2022: Virat Kohli's run out by Chahal in RR-RCB tie sparks meme fest on Twitter, Rajasthan Royals post perfect tweet

It was a contest that the fans waited for and even in the most unlikeliest manner, it was delivered. Yuzvendra Chahal vs Virat Kohli was the contest that took centre stage as Royal Challengers Bangalore geared up to face Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. And it was the former RCB bowler that emerged victorious as he inflicted the dismissal of the former RCB captain.

It was in the ninth over of the game when the delivery from Chahal went off David Willey's pads to the leg-side. Sensing a quick single, Kohli took off straightaway, but Willey did not seem interested. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson, RR's wicket-keeper captain, reacted quickly by sprinting to his right, collected the ball and threw off-balance towards Chahal at the non-striker's end. Kohli was well down the track and made an effort to come back, but fell short only by millimetres. Chahal dislodged the bails in time, but the umpire referred it upstairs.

The video replay showed that Kohli's bat was on the line. The former RCB captain walked back scoring just 5 off 6 as RCB went three down in the ninth over chasing a target of 170.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the dismissal…

When your ex comes back to haunt you! 😜 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 5, 2022

Can't sleep . How painful it is

Chahal running out Kohli 😭



Guy was as important as Abd , Kohli in rcb .maybe even more . Hesson mc I wanna put that guy in ⚰️ pic.twitter.com/Pk5lYZLtpQ — ``Renewed Energy`` (@KohlifiedGal) April 5, 2022

Yuzi Chahal when he meets virat kohli after the match pic.twitter.com/ikraNfxOjb — ASmemesss (@asmemesss) April 5, 2022

Chahal running out Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/WBbHIq25vG — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 5, 2022

Virat Kohli to Yuzi Chahal after his performance against RCB. #RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/ZnYNpI5EJJ — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 5, 2022

This was the first time Chahal faced RCB after having played for the franchise for eight seasons where he made 113 IPL appearances. Despite being the leading wicket-taker for RCB in IPL, he was not retained by the franchise before the start of IPL 2022 and was later roped in by Rajasthan Royals for INR 6.5 crore at the mega auction in February.

RCB won the match by four wickets courtesy some clean hitting from Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed.

Earlier in the game, Jos Buttler's unbeaten 70 and Shimron Hetmyer's able assistance with his unbeaten 42 helped Rajasthan finish with 169 for three in 20 overs.