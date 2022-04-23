WATCH: Wankhede crowd heard chanting 'cheater, cheater' in viral video as no-ball controversy halts DC vs RR game

Jos Buttler's second straight ton, Devdutt Padikkal's maiden fifty for his new franchise, Rajasthan Royals' colossal total, Rovman Powell's almost a Yuvraj Singh-esque knock in the final over and finally Rajasthan making top of the points table with a 15-run win at the Wankhede. Saturday night was packed with cricketing action to remember, and would have probably ended as the most entertaining game in 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), but instead got tagged with the "controversial" title after a no-ball fracas in the final moments of the chase stole all the limelight. And amid the controversy, a video on Twitter went viral of the crowd reaction on the incident where Wankhede spectators were heard chanting "cheater, cheater". (IPL 2022 FULL COVERAGE)

The incident happened in the third ball of the final over of the chase. Delhi Capitals batter Rovman Powell hit a six of the delivery against a hip-high full-toss ball from Obed McCoy. It was the third straight six in the over after McCoy was given the responsibility to defend 36 runs in the over. Immediately after the umpire signalled for a six, the Delhi Capitals camp was seen disappointed with the decision of not calling the delivery a no ball.

While Powell and Kuldeep Yadav were spotted having a conversation with on-field umpires Nitin Menon and Nikhil Patwardhan, an absolutely infuriated Rishabh Pant was seen asking the batters to return to the dug out as the umpires stuck to their decision.

Royals' legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal was seen having a conversation with Kuldeep while Pant had sent one of DC's assistant coaches, Pravin Amre, to the middle to have a word with the umpires.

When the game resumed after the chaos, the Wankhede crowd was heard chanting "cheater, cheater".

The break allowed McCoy to settle his nerves and all he conceded was two singles and picked up the wicket in the last ball as Royals won by 15 runs.

"I think they were bowling well throughout the game but in the end Powell gave us a chance, I thought that no-ball could have been precious for us but it is not in my control. Yes, disappointed but can't do much about it. Everyone was frustrated (in the dugout) that it was not even close, everyone in the ground saw that, I think the third umpire should have interfered and said it was a no-ball," said DC skipper Pant on the matter.