'Your legacy will live on forever': Bravo shares heartfelt note for Dhoni, reacts to Jadeja taking over CSK captaincy

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans were hit by a shocking news on Thursday as MS Dhoni stepped down from captaincy, marking an end of an era, just two days before the start of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League. Moments after the big announcement, veteran CSK cricketer Dwayne Bravo reacted to Dhoni's captaincy call and gave his verdict on Ravindra Jadeja becoming the new captain of the franchise.

Bravo has been an integral part of the CSK team since he first joined the side in 2011. And while he was released by the franchise before the mega auction for the 2022 season, he was bought back for INR 4.4 crore.

Taking to Instagram where he shared pictures of him with Dhoni, Bravo thanked the former captain in a heartfelt note. He also gave his opinion on Jadeja being named as the new captain of CSK.

“Thank You for everything @mahi7781 your legacy will live on forever!! #Brother @chennaiipl couldn’t ask for a better person to take over @ravindra.jadeja congratulations! It’s your time Sir!! #NumberOne,” he wrote.

Jadeja replied to the post saying, "Thanks a lot sir champion bravo #brothers"

Jadeja was CSK's first pick for the retention list before the mega auctionas he was retained for INR 16 crore. Dhoni was their second choice.

"Feeling good at the same time, I also need to fill in big boots. Like, Mahi bhai already set a big legacy, so I need to carry forward. So hopefully, I don’t need to worry too much because he is here, so whatever I have a question to ask, I will definitely go to him. He will be my go-to person. He was and still is today. So, I am not too worried. Thank you for all your wishes and love. Cheers. Keep supporting us. Thank you, "Jadeja said on the big announcement.

