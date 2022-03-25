'He has never led any team, even in First-Class': Ex-CSK star on Jadeja captaincy news, coins new phrase for all-rounder

Thursday evening of March 24, 2022, marked the end of an era for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and for Indian Premier League (IPL) as MS Dhoni stepped down from the captaincy role for CSK, two days ahead of the start of the 15th season of the IPL, handing over the baton to star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. And moments after the big announcement, former CSK star Subramaniam Badrinath, who was part of the franchise's twin IPL title wins in 2010 and 2011, reacted to the news before he coined the perfect phrase to describe the all-rounder.

Speaking to Times Now, Badrinath hailed Jadeja as a 4-D cricketer, hailing his all-round abilities. He feels that while his recent rise as a batter has made Jadeja a "proper" all-rounder, the captaincy responsibility will add to his fourth dimension.

“Jadeja has always been a bowler but in the last two years, he has improved as a batsman tremendously. The biggest part of his game in which he has improved is his batting. His batting has made him a proper all-rounder, a proper 3D cricketer.

“Now there's a fourth dimension as well. He will be a 4D cricketer because captaincy is also there. The only thing is that he has never led any team, even in First-Class cricket. That is the only thing that needs to be looked at. As for his value to the team, we all know it. The thing is, he already has the load. He has to be fielding in the hotspot. He has to do bowling, batting, and now there's captaincy also,” Badrinath said

Jadeja was CSK's first retention for IPL 2022, with the franchise retaining him for INR 16 crore, followed by former captain Dhoni.

"Feeling good at the same time, I also need to fill in big boots. Like, Mahi bhai already set a big legacy, so I need to carry forward. So hopefully, I don’t need to worry too much because he is here, so whatever I have a question to ask, I will definitely go to him. He will be my go-to person. He was and still is today. So, I am not too worried. Thank you for all your wishes and love. Cheers. Keep supporting us. Thank you, "Jadeja said on the big announcement.