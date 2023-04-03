'After MI and CSK, we're the third team to...': Virat Kohli shatters RCB illusion with eye-opening remark

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has one of the craziest fan followings, evident from the pack Chinnaswamy stadium in back-to-back Unbox events ahead of IPL 2023 and 2022. They have also had some of the biggest name in world cricket, let alone the format. Yet RCB have never managed to win the elusive IPL trophy. And then, a string of poor shows between 2017 and 2019 saw them lose their spot as one of the heavyweights in the league. But Virat Kohli, former captain of the team, gave critics a hard-hitting reminder with an IPL stat comparing RCB with Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

Virat Kohli shatters RCB illusion with eye-opening remark

RCB made a perfect start to IPL 2023 as they beat five-time champions MI at home, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Kohli played a pivotal role in the match, scoring an unbeaten 82 off 49 and stitch a record 148-run opening stand with captain Faf du Plessis, to help RCB wrap up the chase of 172 in 16.2 overs.

After the big win, Kohli reminded RCB critics that after MI and CSK, Royal Challengers have the third most number of appearances in IPL playoffs. RCB have made it eight times to the playoffs in 15 seasons, three of which came on consecutive note in the last three editions.

"I wanted to mention this for a while - after MI who have 5 titles and CSK who have 4, if I'm not wrong, we are the third team to have qualified the most times to the playoffs - 8 times. Take one game at a time and try to be a balanced side which we are and we would look to execute our plans as we did tonight," he said.

Kohli also spoke on RCB's return to home, after four years, in presence of a packed crowd.

"I thought it was a phenomenal win, a homecoming after 4 years. Couldn't have asked for a better game," he said in the post-match presentation. "Phenomenal, it was a packed crowd, every seat was full when we walked in here. Very important we started off well, their support propelled us and that makes a massive difference."

