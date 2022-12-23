IPL 2023 Auction: 3 most expensive buys in history in just 15 minutes, how Sam Curran, Green, Stokes smashed records

The ongoing IPL 2023 Auction saw massive amounts of money being spent in Set 1 as SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) roped in Harry Brook for ₹13.25 crore in a massive bidding war. Meanwhile, SRH also managed to buy former Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Mayank Agarwal for ₹8.25 crore. But that wasn't all as Set 2 took the intensity level a little higher as England's T20 World Cup star Sam Curran broke the record for the most expensive buy in IPL history, purchased by PBKS for ₹18.5 crore. Curran broke Chris Morris' record, who was bought by RR for ₹16.25 crore in the IPL 2020 Auction. It wasn't the only record as Set 2 sent the auction into a state of meltdown in only 15 minutes. (IPL Auction 2023 Live Updates)

Set 2 also saw Australia's Cameron Green join Mumbai Indians (MI) for ₹17.5 crore and England's another T20 World Cup hero Ben Stokes move to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for ₹16.25 crore.

With a base price of ₹2 crore, a bidding war was expected for Curran. With the bid going past ₹5 crore, MI and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) began to battle hard and then it was only MI and RR left in the competition, and it crossed ₹10 crore. Then it was CSK and PBKS competing and then it looked like the latter prevailed with a bid of ₹15 crore. But then CSK bounced back with a bid of ₹15.25 crore, and then PBKS took it to ₹15.50 crore. Suddenly, Lucknow SuperGiants (LSG) jump in and make a bid of ₹15.75 crore. PBKS were back at it with ₹16.50 crore and MI made it 16.75 crore. PBKS finally came out on top, securing the all-rounder for ₹18.50 crore.

The ongoing auction also saw Stokes become CSK's most expensive player in history. Other than being MI's most expensive player in history, Green became the costliest Australian in IPL auction and also the second costliest player in IPL's history. Meanwhile, Jason Holder was acquired by Rajasthan Royals (RR) for ₹5.75 crore and Odean Smith joined Gujarat Titans (GT) for ₹50 lakhs and Sikandar Raza was purchased by PBKS for ₹50 lakhs. Set also saw Shakib Al Hasan go unsold.

