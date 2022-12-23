Home / Cricket / IPL Auction: Sam Curran shatters record to become most expensive buy in history, goes to Punjab Kings for 18.5 crore

cricket
Updated on Dec 23, 2022 03:34 PM IST

Sam Curran, the England all-rounder, emerged as the costliest buy in the history of the Indian Premier League when he was sold to Punjab Kings at the IPL 2023 Auction for a gobsmacking amount of ₹18.5 crore.

England's Sam Curran created history at the IPL 2023 Auction in Kochi on Friday(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Sam Curran, the England all-rounder, emerged as the costliest buy in the history of the Indian Premier League when he was sold to Punjab Kings at the IPL 2023 Auction for a gobsmacking amount of 18.5 crore. Curran broke the record which was previously held by South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris, on whom the Rajasthan Royals had spent 16.5 crore at the IPL 2021 auction. Curran, expected to headline the second set of players – capped all-rounders – lived up to the hype, and was joined by Australia's Cameron Green and England Test captain Ben Stokes as the three most expensive players ever.

Curran, with a base price of 2 crore ignited a bidding war in no time. Within 10 seconds, his price had gone up to 9 crore with Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore having a go at it. When the price breached the 10-crore mark, MI pulled off and Rajasthan Royals joined the race, which was bettered by Curran's previous franchise Chennai Super Kings entering the fray. CSK attempted a bid of 11 crore and from there on, battled PBKS until the jackpot expanded to 15.25 crore.

Within touching distance of overtaking Morris, MI entered the competition again but PBKS did not back out. Despite the bid reaching 18 crore, the Kings kept pushing the envelope. Eventually, PBKS shoved MI out with one final raise of the paddle. Curran, who played a vital role for England in their T20 World Cup campaign bagged 13 wickets - the second-highest - and was adjudged the Player of the Tournament.

