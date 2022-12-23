IPL Auction: Sam Curran shatters record to become most expensive buy in history, goes to Punjab Kings for 18.5 crore

Sam Curran, the England all-rounder, emerged as the costliest buy in the history of the Indian Premier League when he was sold to Punjab Kings at the IPL 2023 Auction for a gobsmacking amount of ₹18.5 crore. Curran broke the record which was previously held by South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris, on whom the Rajasthan Royals had spent ₹16.5 crore at the IPL 2021 auction. Curran, expected to headline the second set of players – capped all-rounders – lived up to the hype, and was joined by Australia's Cameron Green and England Test captain Ben Stokes as the three most expensive players ever.

Curran, with a base price of ₹2 crore ignited a bidding war in no time. Within 10 seconds, his price had gone up to ₹9 crore with Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore having a go at it. When the price breached the 10-crore mark, MI pulled off and Rajasthan Royals joined the race, which was bettered by Curran's previous franchise Chennai Super Kings entering the fray. CSK attempted a bid of ₹11 crore and from there on, battled PBKS until the jackpot expanded to ₹15.25 crore.

Within touching distance of overtaking Morris, MI entered the competition again but PBKS did not back out. Despite the bid reaching ₹18 crore, the Kings kept pushing the envelope. Eventually, PBKS shoved MI out with one final raise of the paddle. Curran, who played a vital role for England in their T20 World Cup campaign bagged 13 wickets - the second-highest - and was adjudged the Player of the Tournament.

