Watch: Deepak Chahar gets Chepauk roaring a day after losing BCCI contract

The preparations for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL) has already begun and fans in large numbers are being part of the festivities. Be it Chinnaswamy, Chepauk, or Sawai Mansingh, fans have already started thronging the venue to watch their favourite stars prepare for cricket's biggest festival.

Deepak Chahar gets Chepauk roaring(Screengrab)

A lot of such videos have gone viral on social media, and similar scenes were witnessed ahead of CSK's practice session on Monday. While most came to catch a glimpse of the leader MS Dhoni, but other starts have also received a warm response.

CSK shared a video of their pacer Deepak Chahar getting applauded by the fans. In the video, Chahar can be seen communicating with fans with hand gestures and gets a loud roar in response.

A lot of eyes will be on Chahar, who will be playing his first match after CSK retained the pacer for ₹14 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction. After securing the pacer's services for such an exorbitant price, the franchise couldn't use any of his services after Chahar was ruled out of the previous edition entirely due to a back injury.

Chahar did make a return to the national side following his injury but was once again sent to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to recover from a quad grade 3 tear.

The previous year was a tough one for Chahar in terms of injury as he could only make 15 appearances for India. Apart from the IPL, Chahar also missed the T20 World Cup in Australia. He did play one Ranji Trophy match for Services in Janurary.

The upcoming edition will also mark Chahar's return to action following his recovery and he will surely look to make it count.

The BCCI on Sunday announced the Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Men) for the 2022-23 season and Chahar's name was missing from the list. Apart from him Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha have also been dropped from the list.

