‘It gives you motivation to give your best shot’: Rayudu's assurance to CSK fans, says ‘IPL 2023 feels like real IPL’

The 16th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) gets underway from Friday, with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and defending champions Gujarat Titans locking horns in the season opener, which will be played in Ahmedabad. Unlike the last few editions, which was majorly impacted with Covid-19, the forthcoming season will involve a lot of traveling as IPL returns to it's traditional home and away format. Ravindra Jadeja (L), Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni (R)(IPLt20.com)

The season also brings a huge relief to players in terms of bio-bubble, which was applicable since the deadly virus came into existence. Although franchises did provide players with all the comfort inside the bubble but a lot drew concern about mental exhaustion, which comes if an individual is confined to limited space.

In addition a player could face some serious repercussions if they violated the bubble restrictions.

“This feels like a real IPL. Travelling especially playing in different conditions. Now there is no bubble so it feels very good,” said Ambati Rayudu in a video shared on the CSK's official website.

Rayudu will be one of the vital cog in CSK and will be seen shouldering the middle-order responsibility along with Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, and skipper MS Dhoni.

Rayudu also spoke about the previous edition, where CSK managed just four wins out of the 14 matches they played. The team finished ninth on the ten-team points table and Rayudu expects the team to take motivation from the previous season's failure.

“We are just coming from a bad season, so it gives you all the motivation to give your best shot. And I'm sure we're doing a lot of things right and we'll have a good season,” said the middle-order batter.

This could also be Dhoni's final outing in the cash-rich league and he would definitely look to draw curtains on his illustrious career in the best manner.

Dhoni, who led India to all major ICC trophies, have been with CSK since the inception of the league, barring the two seasons when they were suspended. He has also guided the franchise to four IPL titles, making them one of the heavyweights of the tournament.

