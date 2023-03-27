‘If Pathans and Bengalis channelise…’: Shoaib Akhtar's out-of-box take on Afghanistan's historic win vs Pakistan

Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan scripted history on Sunday as they registered their first T20I series win against neighbours Pakistan in Sharjah. The team first produced a clinical show with the ball and restricted Pakistan for 130/6 in 20 overs and then chased down the total with one ball to spare to win the contest by seven wickets. The victory saw Afghanistan take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Afghanistan had earlier defeated Pakistan by six wickets in the series opener played on Friday, which was played at the same venue. Shoaib Akhtar shares his views on Afghanistan's historic series win against Pakistan(Twitter)

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar was mighty impressed with Afghanistan's effort and predicted them to be one of the “best” teams heading into the 50-over World Cup, which is scheduled to be played in India later this year.

Watch: Simon Doull, Aamer Sohail argue on live TV, caught in fiery on-air exchange over Babar Azam's strike rate

“Afghanistan is a formidable side. Their spinners are great. Mohammad Nabi bowled well. All their spinners are mysteries. With these mystery spinners, Afghanistan is going to be one of the best teams in the world cup to be held in India,” noted Akhtar in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Akhtar also made an interesting observation, while analysing Afghanistan's win and said if Pathans and Bengalis channelise their energy they can become world's best.

“I am very happy. If Pathans and Bengalis channelise their energy, they can become world’s leading communities. Because both have extremism in them. If extremism can be channelised positively, with maturity, they can become world’s best. I am very happy that our Pathan brothers have won,” said Akhtar.

Also Read: Labuschagne's million-dollar reply to fan's 'One word about Rohit Sharma' query; picks dream batting partner from Fab 4

Akthar also called out Pakistan's stand-in skipper Shadab Khan, urging him to make a strong comeback and prevent Afghanistan from completing a whitewash. “Make a strong comeback. Make sure you give tough competition to Afghanistan. It might seem difficult but Afghanistan have played some tough cricket. It’s nice to see them win against Pakistan for first time – and it make me happy that they did it with playing matured cricket. Afghanistan needs good news all the time. I get a lot of phone calls from Afghanistan friends. I want to come to Kabul,” the ex-cricketer said.

The final T20I between the two sides will be played on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON