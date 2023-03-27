Home / Cricket / ‘If Pathans and Bengalis channelise…’: Shoaib Akhtar's out-of-box take on Afghanistan's historic win vs Pakistan

‘If Pathans and Bengalis channelise…’: Shoaib Akhtar's out-of-box take on Afghanistan's historic win vs Pakistan

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 27, 2023 04:40 PM IST

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar was mighty impressed with Afghanistan's effort and predicted them to be one of the “best” teams heading into the 50-over World Cup

Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan scripted history on Sunday as they registered their first T20I series win against neighbours Pakistan in Sharjah. The team first produced a clinical show with the ball and restricted Pakistan for 130/6 in 20 overs and then chased down the total with one ball to spare to win the contest by seven wickets. The victory saw Afghanistan take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Afghanistan had earlier defeated Pakistan by six wickets in the series opener played on Friday, which was played at the same venue.

Shoaib Akhtar shares his views on Afghanistan's historic series win against Pakistan(Twitter)
Shoaib Akhtar shares his views on Afghanistan's historic series win against Pakistan(Twitter)

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar was mighty impressed with Afghanistan's effort and predicted them to be one of the “best” teams heading into the 50-over World Cup, which is scheduled to be played in India later this year.

Watch: Simon Doull, Aamer Sohail argue on live TV, caught in fiery on-air exchange over Babar Azam's strike rate

“Afghanistan is a formidable side. Their spinners are great. Mohammad Nabi bowled well. All their spinners are mysteries. With these mystery spinners, Afghanistan is going to be one of the best teams in the world cup to be held in India,” noted Akhtar in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Akhtar also made an interesting observation, while analysing Afghanistan's win and said if Pathans and Bengalis channelise their energy they can become world's best.

“I am very happy. If Pathans and Bengalis channelise their energy, they can become world’s leading communities. Because both have extremism in them. If extremism can be channelised positively, with maturity, they can become world’s best. I am very happy that our Pathan brothers have won,” said Akhtar.

Also Read: Labuschagne's million-dollar reply to fan's 'One word about Rohit Sharma' query; picks dream batting partner from Fab 4

Akthar also called out Pakistan's stand-in skipper Shadab Khan, urging him to make a strong comeback and prevent Afghanistan from completing a whitewash. “Make a strong comeback. Make sure you give tough competition to Afghanistan. It might seem difficult but Afghanistan have played some tough cricket. It’s nice to see them win against Pakistan for first time – and it make me happy that they did it with playing matured cricket. Afghanistan needs good news all the time. I get a lot of phone calls from Afghanistan friends. I want to come to Kabul,” the ex-cricketer said.

The final T20I between the two sides will be played on Monday.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
shoaib akthar afghanistan cricket board
shoaib akthar afghanistan cricket board
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out