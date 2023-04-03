Watch: Faf du Plessis kicks-off party as RCB players revel in dressing room after demolishing Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) kicked-off the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on a commanding note as they demolished Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets in Bengaluru on Sunday. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis, RCB's two senior pros, took matters into their hands and toyed with the Mumbai attack, who failed to make a single inroad until the 15th over.

RCB players celebrate wildly after demolishing Mumbai Indians(Screengrab)

RCB lost one more wicket in the following over, but it hardly mattered as Kohli along with Du Plessis had already brought the team on the brink of a comprehensive win. RCB completed the 172-run chase with 3.4 overs to spare and post-match celebrations were obvious.

In a video shared by RCB, Du Plessis can be seen leading the celebration inside the dressing room, also introducing the fans with a new team anthem.

With IPL returning to Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB's den, for the first time after the 2019 edition, the team was welcomed with an electrifying atmosphere. Kohli and Du Plessis rose to the occasion and played superlative knocks.

Kohli returned unbeaten on 82 off 49 balls, finishing the match with an elegant six over the long-on fence. His innings featured six 4s and five 6s.

Du Plessis, on the other hand, was caught by Tim David for 73(49) in the same region when he attempted a similar shot. Together the pair added 148/1 in 14.5 overs.

Ensuring they don't fall behind in the chase, the pair added 53 runs in the powerplay overs and took the score beyond 100 inside 11 overs.

Emerging Mumbai Indians star Tilak Varma also produced a brilliant show as he staged a lone battle to bail his side out of trouble. Varma scored an unbeaten 84 off 46 balls, helping them recover from 48/4 in 8.5 overs to guiding them till 171/7 in 20 overs.

