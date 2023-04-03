Rohit Sharma's 'used to playing without Bumrah' remark puts MI bowlers on notice after 11th straight loss in IPL openers

After a disappointing end in the previous edition, Mumbai Indians (MI) start in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 was not a great one. The five-time IPL winners were humbled by Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who outplayed them in both departments to win by eight wickets. Rohit Sharma with Arshad Khan

Despite posting a stiff 171/7 on the board, the Mumbai attack looked completely ineffective against Virat Kohli and Du Plessis, who added 148 runs in 14.5 overs for the opening wicket. Ensuring they don't fall behind in the chase, the pair added 53 runs in the powerplay overs and took the score beyond 100 inside 11 overs. The carnage continued until Arshad Khan provided Mumbai with the first breakthrough in the 15th over. Cameron Green then provided Mumbai with a second wicket but it hardly mattered as RCB completed the 172-run chase with 3.4 overs to spare.

The lackluster effort by Mumbai bowlers, especially the seamers, put Rohit in a spot where he was asked the inevitable question of how much of a void does Jasprit Bumrah's absence leave in his side's bowling strength.

Rohit insisted that Mumbai shouldn't “dwell” on it, before adding that someone "needs to step up”. The Mumbai skipper also said that he's now used to this situation having missed Bumrah's services during major ICC events last year (Asia Cup and T20 World Cup).

“From the last six to eight months I am used to playing without Jasprit Bumrah. Of course this is a different setup but someone needs to put their hand up and step up. We can't keep dwelling on it. Injuries are not in our control, we can't do much about it. The other guys in the setup are quite talented as well. We need to give them that support,” said Rohit during the post match presentation ceremony.

Bumrah has been out of action due to a back injury and has also been ruled out of IPL 2023. Mumbai Indians have roped in Sandeep Warrier as replacement for Bumrah for this edition. Bumrah was Mumbai's leading wicket-taker in the previous edition and his services were clearly missed at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

Coming back to the match, Jofra Archer, who was making his first IPL appearance after returning from his injury, looked out of sorts and Mumbai's move to introduce Jason Behrendorff as Impact Player completely misfired. The Aussie quick leaked runs at an economy of over 12, and conceded 37 runs from 3 overs.

If we look at other two pacers, Arshad Khan conceded 28/1 in the 2.2 overs he bowled, while Green gave 30 runs and picked a wicket in the two overs he bowled.

