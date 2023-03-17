IPL 2023: Full list of injured players who are missing Indian Premier League season 16

IPL 2023 beckons us all as defending champions Gujarat Titans take on Chennai Super Kings in the season opener, on March 31, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With plenty of fanfare and excitement, franchises made crucial additions during the IPL 2023 auction. Sam Curran became the most expensive player in IPL history, with Punjab Kings acquiring him for ₹18.5 crores. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians roped in Cameron Green for ₹17.5 crores and Ben Stokes joined Chennai Super Kings for ₹16.25 crores.

Jasprit Bumrah in action.(BCCI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The auction also saw Nicholas Pooran join Lucknow SuperGiants for ₹16 crores and SunRisers Hyderabad purchased Harry Brook and Mayank Agarwal for ₹13.25 crores and ₹8.25 crores respectively. Despite those gains, franchises have also faced some setbacks, with many players ruled out of the tournament due to injuries. Meanwhile, some players will miss a few games.

Also Read | 'Obviously MS Dhoni is the captain': Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Sindhu pick all-time CSK XI in nail-biting session

With the 2023 ODI World Cup in sight, Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming IPL season and is still recovering from his persistent back issue. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant, who is also Delhi Capitals captain, will miss IPL 2023, as he is still healing from his freak car accident, which happened on December 31, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kyle Jamieson has also had to pull out, and is recovering from a back injury. His injury recurred and he also underwent a surgery recently. Jhye Richardson recently underwent a surgery after suffering a hamstring injury. He has been ruled out for three months. England all-rounder Will Jacks is also out of IPL 2023 due to an injury.

Jonny Bairstow has been out of action since September last year, after suffering an injury while playing golf. The ECB hasn't yet given him medical clearance so his participation is yet not confirmed. Anrich Nortje's presence is not yet confirmed, and is recovering from an injury. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer missed the fourth and final Test due to a recurring back injury and the BCCI is yet to give a medical update. Prasidh Krishna will also miss the entire campaign due to his recovery from a stress fracture injury. It is also being reported that Sarfaraz Khan could miss IPL 2023 due to injury.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

List of players ruled out of IPL 2023:

1. Jasprit Bumrah (MI)

2. Rishabh Pant (DC)

3. Kyle Jamieson (CSK)

4. Prasidh Krishna (RR)

5. Will Jacks (RCB)

6. Jhye Richardson (MI)

List of unconfirmed players

1. Anrich Nortje (DC)

2. Shreyas Iyer (KKR)

3. Jonny Bairstow (PBKS)

4. Sarfaraz Khan (DC)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON