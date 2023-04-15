IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants name Arpit Guleria as replacement for injured Mayank Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday named Arpit Guleria as a replacement for the injured Mayank Yadav for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Arpit made his debut in domestic cricket for Himachal Pradesh and currently plays for Services. He has played 15 First-Class matches and 12 List A games and has scalped 44 and 11 wickets respectively from the same. He has joined LSG for ₹20 Lakh. LSG have roped in Arpit Guleria as replacement for Mayank Yadav.(AP)

LSG face Punjab Kings in their upcoming IPL 2023 match on Saturday and will be aiming for a win. The KL Rahul-led side are currently second in the IPL 2023 points table with six points from four matches, packed with three wins and a defeat. Rajasthan Royals are on top of the standings with the same amount of points, but with a higher net run rate.

A lot of focus will be on Quinton de Kock, who is expected to replace Kyle Mayers in the playing XI. Mayers has been in decent form this season and is also LSG's second-highest run-scorer with 139 runs in four matches.

Meanwhile, Nicholas Pooran is their highest run-getter with 141 in four outings. On the other hand, Mark Wood is their highest wicket-taker, with the England pacer having bagged nine wickets in three matches.

