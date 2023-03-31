IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When and where to watch Indian Premier League's star-studded grand gala event

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled to begin on Friday, March 31 and the season opener will see defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) take on four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match begins at 7:30 PM IST while the opening ceremony takes place at 6 PM IST.

Keeping IPL's tradition of glitz and glamour, this year's opening ceremony will be showcasing the talents of actors Rashmika Madhana and Tamannaah Bhatia, while renowned singer Arijit Singh will also be making an appearance to capture the hearts of the audience. The upcoming IPL opening ceremony is the first ceremony to take place since 2018, as the BCCI cancelled the ceremony in 2019 as a tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the Pulwama attack in February 2019. However, the Covid-19 restrictions from 2020-2022 prevented large gatherings, hence, the ceremony was cancelled.

IPL 2023 will mark the return of the home-and-away format for the first time in three years.

The auction for the 2023 season took place in Kochi in December 2022 and saw a total of 80 players sold with 29 of them being overseas for a combined value of ₹167 crore. The all-rounders dominated the proceedings, with world-class overseas talents garnering the most interest with English and Australian all-rounders raking in the most.

Punjab Kings signed English all-rounder Sam Curran for INR 18.5 crore, making him the most expensive buy in IPL history. Mumbai Indians snapped up Australian superstar Cameron Green for INR 17.5 crore, while the English Test captain Ben Stokes was bought by Chennai Super Kings for INR 16.25 crore, and West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran became the most expensive West Indian ever sold at an IPL auction when Lucknow SuperGiants snapped him up for INR 16 crore. Mayank Agarwal at INR 8.25 crore was the most expensive domestic buy at the auction.

While some of the domestic talents in the form of Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant are out of the entire season through injuries, Shreyas Iyer too is likely to miss a big chunk of the tournament. But some of the superstar overseas players such as Harry Brook, Cameron Green and Joe Root are likely to make their IPL debuts.

All ten teams will play fourteen matches each and the top four teams will then enter the playoffs.

When will the IPL 2023 opening ceremony take place?

The IPL 2023 opening ceremony will take place on Friday, March 31, 6 PM IST.

Where will the IPL 2023 opening ceremony take place?

The IPL 2023 opening ceremony will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Where will the IPL 2023 opening ceremony be broadcasted live on television in India?

The IPL 2023 opening ceremony will be broadcasted live on television in India through the Star Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of IPL 2023 opening ceremony be available in India?

The IPL 2023 opening ceremony will be streamed live in India on JioCinema. Also, follow live score and latest updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket.

