IPL 2023 playoffs scenario: Kohli takes RCB to 4th spot; How can RR, PBKS, CSK, LSG, MI and KKR qualify

Royal Challengers Bangalore's playoff hopes received a major boost as a century by Virat Kohli helped them beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in Match 65 of IPL 2023, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. Chasing a target of 187 runs, RCB managed to reach 187/2 in 19.2, with Virat Kohli slamming a century. The veteran batter smacked 100 runs off 63 balls and was well-supported by opening partner and captain Faf du Plessis, who slammed 71 off 47 deliveries.

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli celebrates his century during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023.(IPL Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Initially, SRH posted 186/5 in 20 overs, courtesy of a knock of 104 runs off 51 balls by Heinrich Klaasen. Meanwhile, Michael Bracewell took two wickets for RCB's bowling department. The win saw them climb to fourth position in the IPL 2023 points table with 14 points in 13 matches, level with Mumbai Indians, who occupied fourth spot earlier. MI are currently fifth after RCB's win, with 14 points from 13 games and a lower net run rate of -0.128, compared to RCB's +0.180.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans have already qualified for the playoffs and occupy top spot with 18 points in 13 matches. Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants are second, third respectively with 15 points each. CSK will face Delhi Capitals in their final league fixture and LSG will take on Kolkata Knight Riders. A win for CSK and LSG, will take them to the playoffs. But a defeat will make things interesting as RCB and MI have a chance to finish with 16 points.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajasthan Royals, KKR and Punjab Kings have 12 points each. In their final fixture, PBKS take on RR and KKR face LSG. Each side will be aiming for a win to increase their qualification chances, but it will also depend on other results going in their favour, with net run rate being a big factor.

On Friday, PBKS will face RR in Match 66, which is also both sides' final league fixture, and a win will be necessary for both sides. Even after winning, qualification won't be ensured as it will depend on other results and net run rate.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON