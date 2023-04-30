IPL 2023 Points table: Gujarat Titans go top of the table; Sunrisers Hyderabad avoid sinking to bottom

Vijay Shankar scored an unbeaten 51 off 24 balls, including five sixes, for Gujarat to reach a winning 180/3 with 13 balls to spare. That was after Gujarat pacers Mohammed Shami and Joshua Little shared five wickets to restrict Kolkata Knight Riders to 179-7. The seven-wicket win helped the Gujarat Titans jump to the top of the table Gujarat Titans' Vijay Shankar (L) and David Miller celebrate after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on April 29, 2023. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP)(AFP)

Later, an all-round masterclass from Mitchell Marsh was not enough for the Delhi Capitals as they sunk to their sixth defeat of the season on Saturday. DC lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by nine runs and thus remain rooted to the bottom of the table. SRH, on the other hand, have ended a run of defeats that stretched four matches and thus avoided sinking to the bottom of the table themselves.

Phil Salt and Mitchell Marsh's partnership of 112 for the second wicket had provided a solid platform to DC, however, after their dismissal, DC lost the momentum and lost wickets at regular intervals. Heinrich Klaasen clinched his maiden fifty, scoring 53 off 27 balls. Abhishek scored 67 off 36 balls. Debutant Akeal Hosein played an effective cameo of 16 off 10 balls.

Mitchell Marsh was the pick of the bowl for the Delhi Capitals. He took four wickets conceding 27 runs. Ishant Sharma and Axar Patel dismissed one batter each. In DC's innings, Salt scored his maiden fifty, scoring 59 off 35 balls while Marsh made 63 off 39 balls. SRH bowlers provided the win with their effective bowling in the last five overs. Mayank Markande took two wickets, while Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Akeal Hosein, T Natarajan and Abhishek Sharma took one wicket each.

IPL 2023 Points Table after KKR vs GT, DC vs SRH

DC remain rooted tom the bottom of the table

Gujarat Titans now lead the standings with 12 points in eight matches. They thus have a clear two-point lead on Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings. Sunrisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, have gone up to eighth on the league table, putting Mumbai Indians down to the second last position. They are on six points in eight games with a net run rate of -0.577. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, remain rooted to the bottom of the table with just four points in eight games. They now have a net run rate of -0.898.

Orange Cap table

Du Plessis continues to hold the Orange Cap

David Warner fell for a two-ball duck, which means that he remains outside the top five of the Orange Cap table. He has 306 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 118.60 and average of 38.25. Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis holds the Orange Cap with 422 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 167.46 and an average of 60.29. His teammate Virat Kohli is second with 333 runs while Chennai Super Kings' Devon Conway comes third with 322 runs. Conway's teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad is fourth with 317 runs while Delhi Capitals captain David Warner is fifth with 306 runs.

Purple Cap table

Shami entered the top five

There were no big movements in the Purple Cap table either with Mohammed Siraj continuing to lead the standings with 14 wickets. GT's Rashid Khan is second with 14 wickets, trailing Siraj on the basis of average. PBKS's Arshdeep Singh could have taken the top spot with just one wicket in Friday's match but it was not to be and he is third on the list with 14 wickets. CSK's Tushar Deshpande is fourth with 14 wickets as well while GT's Mohammed Shami rounds off the top five with 13 wickets.

