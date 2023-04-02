IPL 2023 points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after PBKS vs KKR, LSG vs DC: Wood takes top spot with stunning 5-for

The 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) witnessed its very first double-header day on Saturday where Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a rain-hit match in Mohali while Lucknow Super Giants thrashed the Rishabh Pant-less Delhi Capitals side by 50 runs at Ekana Stadium. Although no major changes, but all three tables - Points table and Orange and Purple cap list - did witness a certain shift.

Arshdeep Singh with PBKS teammates; Mark Wood

IPL 2023 Points Table after PBKS vs KKR, LSG vs DC…

The KL Rahul-led LSG, who inflicted a massive 50-run win at home, have toppled Gujarat Titans to take the top spot. Courtesy of Kyle Mayers' ravishing knock of 73 off 38 and Nicholas Pooran's 21-ball 36, LSG posted a 194-run target. In reply, Delhi struggled with captain David Warner holding the fort at one end, but failed to find able assistance, as Lucknow bowlers, inspired by a five-star Mark Wood, reduced DC to 149 for nine.

Punjab, on the other hand, stands third in the list after almost escaping an Andre Russell onslaught which denied KKR from going over the DLS mark. PBKS eventually won by seven runs via DLS.

IPL 2023 Points Table after PBKS vs KKR and LSG vs DC

Orange Cap:

Mayers, with his fiery half-century knock laced with seven sixes, took the second spot in the Orange Cap table after CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad. Warner, who scored 56 on Saturday against LSG, stands fourth on the list.

Orange Cap list after after PBKS vs KKR, LSG vs DC

Purple Cap:

Wood, who made a stunning return to IPL after five years, picked up a five-wicket haul to single-handedly script DC's collapse and hence rose to the top of the Purple Cap table. Arshdeep, who finished with three for 19 against Kolkata, stands second on the list.

Purple Cap list after PBKS vs KKR, LSG vs DC

Sunday will also be a double-header day with Sunrisers Hyderabad hosting Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore taking on Mumbai Indians at home, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

