IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange and Purple Cap: Mumbai finally find their foot, Arshdeep makes gain despite 17.22 economy

Mumbai Indians secured a commanding six-wicket win over Punjab Kings in the IPL 2023 clash on a track at the PCA Stadium in Mohali, which left the bowlers at the batters mercy. In the high scoring encounter, which saw over 400 runs being scored in one ball less than 39 overs, it was Ishan Kishan's stylish 75 off 41 balls and Suryakumar Yadav's 360 degree effort that fetched 66 off 31 balls, which overpowered a powerful show put on by Punjab Kings batters Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma. Arshdeep Singh greets Ishan Kishan during the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at the PCA Stadium in Mohali(AFP)

The win gave Mumbai the crucial two points as they finally find themselves in a good position after early stutters. Mumbai, who have 10 points from nine matches, are placed sixth on the table, while Punjab stumbled to seventh.

IPL 2023 points table looks like after PBKS vs MI

Although the contest was played in a belter of a wicket, none from either camps made a significant impact in the race for Orange Cap, which is currently donned by RCB skipper Faf du Plessis.

Despite carrying an injury and playing a good chunk of the match as an Impact Substitute, the RCB captain has scored 466 runs from nine encounters at a strike-rate of almost 160.

IPL 2023: Race for Orange Cap

Moving on to Purple Cap, which is currently being donned by Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Shami. The India star grabbed the honours on Tuesday after he ran riot in the clash between Gujarat and Delhi Capitals. Shami scalped four wickets and conceded 11 runs in his full quota and he now has 17 wickets from nine encounters.

Arshdeep Singh, who conceded 66 runs in the 3.5 overs he bowled against Mumbai in a losing cause, finds himself third in the race with 16 scalps from 10 matches.

Piyush Chawala as usual was one of the key performers from the Mumbai camp and he picked two wickets in his full quota. He is currently placed fourth on the list of highest-takers with 15 scalps under his name.

IPL 2023: Race for Purple Cap

Surnisers Hyderabad will host Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2023 encounter on Thursday.

