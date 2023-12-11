IPL 2024 auction: Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins headline INR 2 crore bracket as 333 players set to go under the hammer

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has announced its final list for the upcoming auction pool ahead of the 2024 season of the cash-rich league on Tuesday. According to the roster shared by the IPL in an official release, as many as 333 players will go under the hammer at the IPL 2024 auction. The IPL 2024 auction will take place in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena on December 19. Out of the 333 players, 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas players of which 2 players are from associate nations.

Australian cricketers Mitchell Starc (L) and team captain Pat Cummins pose with the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy(AFP)

There are 116 capped players, 215 uncapped players and 2 from associate nations. According to the release, a maximum of 77 slots are available with up to 30 spots being slotted for overseas players at the IPL 2024 auction. For the upcoming mini-auction of the cash-rich league, INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price. As many as 23 players have opted to be slotted in the highest bracket for IPL 2024. Thirteen players are headlining the list for the IPL 2024 auction with a base price of INR 1.5 crore.

Harry Brook, Travis Head, Rilee Rossouw, Steve Smith, Gerald Coetzee, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Chris Woakes, Josh Inglis, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Umesh Yadav, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Adil Rashid, Rassie Van der Dussen, James Vince, Sean Abbott, Jamie Overton, Ben Duckett and Mustafizur Rahman are added in the highest reserve price list for IPL 2024.

